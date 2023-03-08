Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $6.23 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 111,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. SEA makes up 2.0% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 844,076 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,311,000 after buying an additional 107,331 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in SEA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,096,926 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 350,573 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 770,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SEA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

