Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Makes New $793,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,148,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,857,000 after acquiring an additional 88,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 535,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 513,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,696 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.