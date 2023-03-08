Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.83. 137,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,432. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

