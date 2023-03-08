Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 0.5% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 225,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

