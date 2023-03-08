Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 6.7% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.31. 90,472,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,177,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

