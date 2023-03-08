Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $340.22 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $22.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $751.38. 208,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,559. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $742.08 and a 200 day moving average of $722.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,566. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

