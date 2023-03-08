Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $533.08 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 4.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 1.78% of Yum! Brands worth $533,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

