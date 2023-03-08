Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $94,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $352.11. The stock had a trading volume of 905,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.01 and its 200-day moving average is $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

