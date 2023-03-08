Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,543 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after buying an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.24. 133,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

