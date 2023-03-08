Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.17 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Symmetry Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BROS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -334.77 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

