Symmetry Investments LP Makes New $413,000 Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Biohaven Profile

Shares of NYSE BHVN remained flat at $13.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 202,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $933.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

