Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,115. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.