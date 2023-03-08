Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 961,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,968,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 161.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 538,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 108.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 696,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,051,000 after buying an additional 362,085 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 120.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 226,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 123,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 157,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,487. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.