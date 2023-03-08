Symmetry Investments LP Sells 119,859 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,859 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 1,049,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,351. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

