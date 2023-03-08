Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. 1,929,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

