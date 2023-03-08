Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

JPM traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $137.60. 4,248,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

