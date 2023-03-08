T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.92% of T-Mobile US worth $6,548,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

