Tabor Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after buying an additional 103,908 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 734,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

