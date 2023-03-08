Tacita Capital Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 839,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,456. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. 3M has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

