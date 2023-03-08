Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWNI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,333,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after buying an additional 861,111 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 698,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

TWNI stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Tailwind International Acquisition Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

