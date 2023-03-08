Tang Capital Management LLC Has $35.78 Million Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.4% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 7.84% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $35,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 370,370 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 284,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,084 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,390.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $96,813.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,384.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,289 shares in the company, valued at $648,390.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,095 shares of company stock worth $774,968 over the last 90 days. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TARS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,893. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

