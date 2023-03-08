Tang Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 1,446,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.