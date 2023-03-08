Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

