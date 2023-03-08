Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

