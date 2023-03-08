TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.84. 966,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $262.07 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $296.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

