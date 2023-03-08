TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

