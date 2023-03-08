TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.54. 637,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,051. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.73 and its 200 day moving average is $339.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

