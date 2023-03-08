TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 109,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 349,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.