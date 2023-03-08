TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Up 5.1%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

TCL Electronics Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Smart Screen Segment; Internet Business Segment; Smart, Mobile, Connective Devices, and Services Segment; and Smart Commercial Display.

