Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.10

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 318321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

