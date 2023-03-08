TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.6 %

TEGNA stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 184.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGNA. Guggenheim dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

