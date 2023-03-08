Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.05

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.65. Teijin shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 5,245 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.
Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.
