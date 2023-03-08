Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ThredUp by 232.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

