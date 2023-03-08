TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.66 and last traded at C$29.89. Approximately 81,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 112,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

