Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 1.58% of Guardant Health worth $87,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health Profile

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

