Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 4.4% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.35% of Alibaba Group worth $736,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

