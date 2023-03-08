Terra (LUNA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $319.56 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $319.56 million and $47.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00006313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004444 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 229,803,939 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

