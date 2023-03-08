Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,768 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $466,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,991,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,739,672. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $576.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

