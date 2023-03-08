Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,367 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 52.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after buying an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.28 and a 200 day moving average of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

