Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,333 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.