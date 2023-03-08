Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 441.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.77. 84,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.00 and a 200-day moving average of $297.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

