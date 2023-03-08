Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.69. The company had a trading volume of 409,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,356. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

