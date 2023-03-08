Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,888 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 700.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,888 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,211,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 240,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 616,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,511. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

