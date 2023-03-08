TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 2.0% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $128.81. 17,188,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. MKM Partners cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

