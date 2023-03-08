Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 318,397 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 318,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 3.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 5,285,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,580,264. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,023 shares of company stock worth $23,736,865. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

