Thames Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.5% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $448.35. 352,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,549. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.38 and its 200 day moving average is $413.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

