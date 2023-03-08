The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Sells $205,727.40 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 164,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Brink’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Brink’s by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

