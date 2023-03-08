The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 6.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $125,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. 1,966,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,590. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

