The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

The China Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CHN opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

The China Fund Announces Dividend

The China Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.6748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

