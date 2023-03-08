The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.
The China Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE CHN opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.
The China Fund Announces Dividend
The China Fund Company Profile
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The China Fund (CHN)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.