The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price to $21.00

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,098.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $358,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

